Illinois high school pitchers could soon see pitch limits

The group that regulates high school sports in Illinois is proposing limits on how many pitches a high school baseball pitcher can throw in a game and how much rest they must receive between appearances.
The Illinois High School Association said Wednesday that an advisory committee has proposed capping pitchers at 115 pitches a day and requiring four days rest before they could pitch again. Lower pitch counts would come with smaller numbers of mandated rest days.
IHSA spokesman Matt Troha says state associations across the country are developing pitch-count rules after the National Federation of State High School Associations earlier this year directed them to.
The IHSA board of directors is expected to consider the limits in October. If approved they would take effect in the 2017 season.
Comments