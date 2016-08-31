Patriot Golf Day returns to Manatee County courses

The annual Patriot Golf Day takes place this holiday weekend to coincide with Labor Day. The event takes place at participating golf courses across the country to benefit the non-profit Folds of Honor Foundation, which benefits spouses and children of those killed or disabled in military service to the United States through assistance and scholarships.
This year’s local participating courses are Bradenton Country Club, Pinebrook/Ironwood Golf Club, Manatee County Golf Course, Peridia Golf and Country Club, Sara Bay Country Club, River Strand Golf and Country Club, Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Tara Golf and Country Club, Buffalo Creek Golf Course, The Preserve Golf Club at Tara, Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Palm-Aire Country Club, Rosedale Golf Club, River Wilderness Golf and Country Club, University Park Country Club, Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club and the Esplanade Golf and Country Club at Lakewood Ranch.
West Florida Golf Tour
Ormond Beach’s J.C. Horne fired a 6-under par 66 in Wednesday’s final round of the West Florida Golf Tour’s Summer Series event at East Manatee’s Waterlefe Golf and River Club for a three-shot victory over Bradenton’s Charles Wang. Horne collected $2,500 for the win. He finished with a 19-under-par 197 total for three rounds. The WFGT heads to Lecanto’s Black Diamond Ranch next week and Dade City’s Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club the following week before returning to Manatee County on Sept. 19 for a 54-hole event at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. That tournament serves as the penultimate event of the 2016 WFGT Summer Series.
Skills clinic in September
University Park Country Club’s Golf Academy is offering skill-specific clinics in September. Assistant golf pro Clinton Whitelaw, a former South African Open and European tour winner, is leading the clinics that are open to members and non-members. The clinics run Tuesdays for men from 11 a.m.-noon at a cost of $25 per person per clinic, and Wednesdays for women at the same time and price. The men’s sessions are Sept. 6 (woods and long drives), Sept. 13 (chipping, drills and techniques), Sept. 20 (short and medium irons) and Sept. 27 (getting out of the bunkers). The women’s sessions are conducted with the same skill-focused order on Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28. Advance registration is required. For more information on registration, call 355-3888.
Juniors
The recent Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association’s Players Championship wrapped up over 36 holes at the Ritz-Carlton Members Golf Club. Lakewood Ranch’s Nicolas Bencomo won the boys 12-and-younger division on the strength of a first-round 67. He finished with a 4-over par 148 total. Other top Manatee County performances included: Lakewood Ranch’s Katie Kroos-Roberts (girls 16-18s, second place, 22-over par 166), Lakewood Ranch’s Maria Huang (girls 13-15s, second place, 24-over par 168) and Bradenton’s Robbie Higgins (boys 13-15, second place, 20-over par 156).
