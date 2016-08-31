The Latest: American teen CiCi Bellis into US Open 3rd round

The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):
8:10 p.m.
American teen CiCi Bellis is sticking around a little longer at the U.S. Open this time.
The 17-year-old qualifier rallied to beat fellow American Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round Wednesday. Two years ago, Bellis became the darling of the tournament when she upset Australian Open runner-up Dominika Cibulkova in the first round, before losing in her next match.
The 23-year-old Rogers is ranked a career-best 49th. A surprise quarterfinalist at the French Open this year, she received treatment on her right arm during the second set Wednesday.
Rogers beat Bellis in three sets at a lower-level event in May.
---
7:50 p.m.
Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champ, advanced to the third round.
The seventh-seeded Cilic needed just 1 hour, 40 minutes to beat Sergiy Stakhovsky 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday.
---
6:05 p.m.
Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic had 15 double-faults and lost to 120th-ranked qualifier Ryan Harrison of the United States 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5, 6-1 in the U.S. Open's second round.
The fifth-seeded Raonic was treated by a trainer for problems with his left wrist and left thigh during Wednesday's match and generally looked weary as play went on.
For Harrison, a 24-year-old born in Louisiana and now based in Texas, this is his first trip to the third round at a Grand Slam tournament. He had been 0-6 in second-round matches.
Until Monday, he hadn't won any main-draw match at any major since the 2013 French Open.
Harrison and younger sibling Christian are the first pair of brothers to both qualify for the U.S. Open.
---
5:25 p.m.
Angelique Kerber had to work a bit harder in her second match, but she's still through to the U.S. Open third round without dropping a set.
The Australian Open champ blew a 4-1 lead in the second set then had to save three set points before pulling out a 6-2, 7-6 (7) win in 92 minutes over Mirjana Lucic-Baroni on Wednesday.
In the first round, the second-seeded Kerber spent just 33 minutes on court, winning all seven games before her ill opponent retired.
Kerber, who lost to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final, has a chance to overtake her for the No. 1 ranking depending on their results at Flushing Meadows.
The 57th-ranked Lucic-Baroni upset second-seeded Simona Halep in the third round in 2014.
---
4:30 p.m.
Johanna Konta has won a three-set match after collapsing to the court late in the second.
The 13th-seeded Konta advanced to the third round at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 victory in 2 hours, 33 minutes over Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday.
As medical staff attended to her, she told them her heart started racing and she felt as though she was in shock. Temperatures were in the mid-80s on Wednesday.
After several minutes, Konta was able to stand up and walk to her chair. She went back on court and double-faulted to give the second set to the 71st-ranked Pironkova, then was taken to the locker room before the start of the third.
---
4:15 p.m.
Two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova has always said she prefers the genteel calm of the All England Club to the bustle of New York City.
The U.S. Open remains the only major at which Kvitova has yet to reach at least the semifinals, but maybe she's started to figure out her annual trip to the Big Apple: Just don't practice.
See, the traffic and general frenzy of getting to Flushing Meadows on off days had proved to be more draining than useful to Kvitova. Last year, when she was recovering from mononucleosis, she started a new tradition of skipping practice.
It certainly seemed to work — she reached the quarterfinals here for the first time.
After a 7-6 (2), 6-2 second-round win over Cagla Buyukakcay on Wednesday, the 14th-seeded Kvitova explained: "For me, it's really exhausting to still be in the car and it's a lot of people here. You just practice, like, 45 minutes. I didn't need any more anyway."
So she stays in Manhattan, goes to get coffee, does a little shopping, puts in a bit of fitness work — and mostly rests up.
---
3:45 p.m.
Johanna Konta is back on court after collapsing during her U.S. Open second-round match.
The 13th-seeded Konta went down late in the second set Wednesday against Tsvetana Pironkova. As medical staff attended to her, she told them her heart started racing and she felt as though she was in shock. Temperatures were in the mid-80s on Wednesday.
After several minutes, Konta was able to stand up and walk to her chair. She went back on court and double-faulted to give the second set to Pironkova, then was taken to the locker room before the start of the third.
Konta won the first set 6-2 and was up a break in the second, which the 71st-ranked Pironkova went on to win 7-5.
---
3:30 p.m.
Playing an opponent also coming off a five-set match, American John Isner advanced in four sets in the second round of the U.S. Open.
The 20th-seeded Isner beat Steve Darcis 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (10), 6-3 in 2 hours, 54 minutes Wednesday. Both rallied from two sets down in the first round: Isner spent 3 hours, 27 minutes on court Monday, while Darcis needed 4 hours, 11 minutes.
Isner had a chance to close out the victory in the third-set tiebreaker but wasted four match points.
The 106th-ranked Darcis also faced the extra fatigue of going through qualifying to make the main draw.
Isner improved to 9-0 in U.S. Open second-round matches. He had 38 aces Wednesday, when he received treatment on his right knee and for blisters on his foot.
---
3:05 p.m.
Two-time U.S. Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki has defeated a top-10 opponent for the first time in nearly a year, bouncing back from a horrid start to beat 2004 champ Svetlana Kuznetsova.
The ninth-seeded Kuznetsova won the first four games of the match and was one point from going up 5-0. Then Wozniacki ran off seven straight games en route to a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the second round Wednesday.
Her ranking down to 74th after an ankle injury and on-court struggles, Wozniacki is unseeded at the U.S. Open for the first time since her debut in 2007. She had won two matches at the same tournament just once since early March.
It's Wozniacki's first trip to the third round at a major since Wimbledon last year.
---
1:30 p.m.
Novak Djokovic will move on to the third round of the U.S. Open after his opponent withdrew before their match because of injury.
The top-ranked Djokovic faced a potentially tricky second-round matchup Wednesday against Jiri Vesely, who defeated him in their only meeting last spring. But Vesely pulled out of the tournament with left forearm inflammation a couple of hours before their match would have started.
---
12:20 p.m.
The 2015 U.S. Open runner-up, Roberta Vinci, cruised into the third round for the sixth straight year.
The seventh-seeded Italian beat American Christina McHale 6-1, 6-3 on Wednesday. Vinci needed just 22 minutes to win the first set.
The 55th-ranked McHale was trying to reach the third round at the U.S. Open for the third time.
Vinci stunned Serena Williams in last year's semifinals to thwart her bid for the first Grand Slam since 1988, then lost to countrywoman Flavia Pennetta in the final.
