Bradenton Christian begins its first season in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference with a non-conference game against Southwest Florida Christian Academy. Last year's game in Fort Myers was decided by seven points. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Dan van der Kooy Field.
Saint Stephen's is the favorite in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference this year and opens the season with a non-conference test against Community School of Naples, a playoff team a year ago. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Moore Athletic Complex at Turner Field.