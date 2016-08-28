Former Southeast, USF football player Jenkins injures knee in preseason game

Cornerback Mike Jenkins, who had recently returned after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand, was carted off the field after injuring his right knee in the first quarter. He was injured when he was juked by Hopkins and immediately crumpled to the ground. He appeared to be in a great deal of pain as he was helped to the cart, and slammed his right hand on the cart in disgust before he was taken to the locker room.
Jenkins, a former standout at Southeast High School in Bradenton and the University of South Florida, had been among three players the mix to start at cornerback opposite star Patrick Peterson.
If his injury is as severe as it appears, Arians will have just Brandon Williams and Justin Bethel as candidates for the job.
Arians didn’t have an update on Jenkins after the game.
Jenkins signed with Arizona during the offseason after spending two seasons with Tampa Bay. The ninth-year veteran has been largely healthy throughout his career, playing in at least 12 games in every season except 2014, when he appeared in only one game. In addition to Tampa Bay, Jenkins has also played with Oakland (2013) and Dallas (2008-12).
He as 221 tackles and 10 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in his 101 career games.
Comments