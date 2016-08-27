Sports

August 27, 2016 10:37 PM

Athletics rally for 2 runs in 8th, edge Cardinals 3-2

Khris Davis hustled home on an infield grounder in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied for two runs, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Saturday night.

ST. LOUIS

The Cardinals fell to 1-8 in interleague games at Busch Stadium this season.

Oakland trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Davis singled with one out against Matt Bowman (2-5) and Ryon Healy doubled, extending the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 13 games.

Seung Hwan Oh relieved and Max Muncy hit a grounder that Brandon Moss stopped with a dive, but Davis scored the tying run. Brett Eibner followed with a sacrifice fly.

Zach Neal (2-4) pitched a career-best six innings. Oakland pitchers held the Cardinals without a hit after the fourth inning, retiring the last 17 batters.

Daniel Coulombe (2-1) and Liam Hendriks combined for two perfect innings to set up Ryan Madson who pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 26th save.

