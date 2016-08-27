Rams receiver Tavon Austin gets extension

Wide receiver Tavon Austin has signed a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.
The deal was announced while the team was in Denver for an exhibition game Saturday night. NFL.com reported the deal was worth $42 million with $30 million guaranteed.
"Tavon has been an integral part of our offense and special teams since we drafted him in 2013," coach Jeff Fisher said in a statement.
"It is important to our organization to retain players we've drafted and invested in, and Tavon is an example of that. We're excited for him to continue his career with the Rams."
In three seasons, Austin has 19 touchdowns: nine receiving, seven rushing and three on punt returns. He scored 10 TDs last season, tied with running back Todd Gurley for most on the team.
Austin caught 52 passes for 473 yards last season and rushed for 434 yards and four TDs.
