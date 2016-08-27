Sports

August 27, 2016 1:47 AM

Florida state high school football scores

Friday’s Scores

Apopka 62, Ocoee 7

Armwood 36, Plant City 16

Atlantic Community 42, Wellington 21

Avon Park 39, Frostproof 0

Baker 30, Holmes County 14

Baker County 23, St. Augustine 21

Barron Collier 22, Archbishop McCarthy 19

Bartram Trail 34, Bishop Kenny 14

Bell 22, Bronson 12

Belleview 45, The Villages 7

Benjamin 43, Glades Day 41

Berean Christian 27, Orangewood Christian 12

Bishop McLaughlin 41, International Community 0

Bishop Moore 42, Edgewater 6

Blake 22, Robinson 8

Bloomingdale 23, Newsome 7

Blountstown 26, Walton 13

Boca Raton Community 28, West Boca Raton Community 7

Bolles School 62, Lake Mary 24

Bozeman School 42, Rocky Bayou Christian 14

Braden River 36, Bayshore 0

Bradford 49, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Brandon 23, Strawberry Crest 6

Branford 40, Aucilla Christian 7

Brookwood School, Ga. 42, Maclay 18

Buchholz 51, Eastside 0

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 49, Trinity Prep 30

Cambridge Christian 45, Village Academy 6

Cardinal Gibbons 49, Plantation 0

Cardinal Mooney 46, Bishop Verot 15

Carrollwood Day 64, Avant Garde-Osceola 0

Celebration 28, Gulliver Prep 23

Champagnat Catholic 28, Westminster Christian 6

Christopher Columbus Catholic 21, Miami Jackson 13

Clearwater Academy 42, Cornerstone Charter 0

Clewiston 28, LaBelle 0

Cocoa Beach 24, Trinity Christian-Deltona 14

Community School of Naples 35, St. Stephen’s Episcopal 21

Cooper City 40, South Plantation 20

Coral Glades 56, Inlet Grove 0

Coral Shores 38, Marathon 6

Coral Springs 37, Everglades 7

Countryside 38, Dixie Hollins 18

Crestview 70, Northview 0

Dillard 37, Stranahan 12

Doral Academy Charter 70, Pinecrest Preparatory Academy 0

Douglas 29, West Broward 0

Dr. Phillips 28, Wekiva 7

Dunnellon 60, Crystal River 12

Dwyer 40, Boynton Beach 0

East Bay 34, Tampa Freedom 13

East Gadsden 21, Chiles 13

East Lake 38, Palm Harbor University 35

East Lee County 49, Gateway Charter 0

East River 20, Orlando University 6

Eau Gallie 28, Satellite 22

Episcopal 43, Wolfson 7

Eustis 27, Lake Minneola 21

Evans 35, Taravella 20

Faith Christian 30, St. John Lutheran 20

Fernandina Beach 14, Keystone Heights 12

First Academy-Orlando 37, West Oaks 0

First Coast 64, Arlington Country Day 0

Fleming Island 24, Clay 14

Fletcher 20, Fort White 7

Flomaton, Ala. 42, Jay 7

Florida 13, Arnold 0

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 31, Pompano Beach 0

Gaither 42, George Steinbrenner 10

Glades Central 16, Royal Palm Beach 0

Gulf 62, Sunlake 0

Gulf Breeze 38, Choctawhatchee 29

Hallandale 22, Deerfield Beach 21, OT

Hardee 12, Fort Meade 9

Harmony 12, Poinciana 0

Harvest Community School 20, Bishop Snyder 7

Heritage 28, Merritt Island 21

Hernando 27, Fivay 6

Hewitt-Trussville, Ala. 78, Manatee 56

Hialeah Gardens 42, Westland Hialeah 6

Hilliard 13, Crescent City 7

Hillsborough 17, Durant 7

Holy Trinity Episcopal 31, St. Bernard’s Catholic, Calif. 28

Immokalee 38, Golden Gate 7

Indian Rocks 47, Santa Fe Catholic 6

Interlachen 42, Wildwood 12

John Carroll Catholic 35, Port St. Lucie 0

John Paul II Catholic 24, St. Francis 14

Jones 52, Oak Ridge 6

Jordan Christian 34, Duval Charter 6

Key West 47, Westminster Academy 40

Keys Gate 19, Coconut Creek 14

King’s Academy 29, St. Andrew’s 6

Kissimmee Osceola 21, Bartow 7

Lafayette 42, Franklin County 0

Lake Brantley 45, Boone 21

Lake Gibson 21, Kathleen 0

Lake Highland 36, Lake Weir 19

Lake Howell 20, Pine Ridge 7

Lake Nona 27, Winter Park 26

Lake Region 23, Haines City 10

Lakeland Christian 59, Mulberry 7

Lakeland 49, Ed White 0

Largo 40, Seminole 2

Lecanto 20, Umatilla 0

Legacy Charter 7, First Academy-Leesburg 6

Leon 31, Suwannee 0

Liberty 46, Tenoroc 19

Lowndes, Ga. 69, Bayside 0

Lyman 36, Citrus 0

Madison County 27, Rickards 18

Mainland 35, DeLand 0

Mandarin 28, Atlantic Coast 7

Mantanzas 14, Flagler Palm Coast 8

Marianna 40, Chipley 18

Melbourne 13, St. Lucie Centennial 8

Melbourne Central Catholic 52, Father Lopez Catholic 12

Menendez 39, Middleburg 15

Miami Beach 7, Reagan/Doral 0

Miami Central 59, East Ridge 14

Miami Krop 54, Mourning 7

Miami Southridge 7, Miami Edison 0

Miami Washington 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 23

Middleton 19, Leto 7

Miramar 14, Mater Academy 0

Mitchell 12, River Ridge 7

Monsignor Pace 34, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0

Moore Haven 32, St. Edward’s 7

Mount Dora 42, South Lake 6

Naples 50, Delray American Heritage 17

Nature Coast Tech 33, Southeast 14

Navarre 41, Pensacola Catholic 13

New Smyrna Beach 20, Astronaut 6

Newberry 22, Santa Fe 6

Niceville 30, Lincoln 20

North Broward 56, Pembroke Pines 18

North Florida Christian 30, Deerfield-Windsor, Ga. 23

North Florida Educational Instutitute 38, Lake Mary Prep 0

North Marion 13, Blanche Ely 0

North Miami 35, Miami 6

Oakleaf 27, Westside 6

Ocala Forest 19, West Port 6

Ocala Vanguard 62, Palatka 21

Okeechobee 49, Martin County 39

Olympic Heights 20, Jupiter 0

Orange Park 34, Creekside 14

Orlando Christian 40, Central Florida Christian 12

Oviedo 20, Timber Creek 19

Oviedo Master’s Academy 28, Ocala Christian Academy 27

Oxbridge Academy 7, Flanagan 6

Pace 35, Ft. Walton Beach 7

Pahokee 20, Seminole Ridge 14

Palm Beach Gardens 27, John I. Leonard 15

Palm Beach Lakes 24, Lake Worth 20

Palmer Trinity 19, Somerset-Canyons 0

Palmetto 20, Fort Myers 14

Park Vista Community 30, Palm Beach Central 7

Paxon 28, Englewood 18

Pensacola Washington 25, Milton 13

Pine Forest 33, Pensacola 12

Pinellas Park 44, Seminole Osceola 7

Piper 58, Oakland Park Northeast 6

Ponte Vedra 27, Nease 13

Port St. Joe 64, Wewahitchka 0

Raines 32, R.E. Lee 28

Ridge Community 27, Lake Wales 21

Ridgewood 56, Weeki Wachee 34

Riverview 6, Chamberlain 0

Sandalwood 35, Miami Killian 6

Sanford Seminole 42, Olympia 12

Sarasota 34, Cape Coral 7

Sarasota Riverview 51, Booker 20

Sebastian River 14, Titusville 0

Seffner Christian 57, St. Petersburg Catholic 34

Seven Rivers Christian 42, Eagle’s View 0

Sickles 26, Alonso 0

Sneads 42, North Bay Haven 6

Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 28, Aukela Christian Military 24

South Broward 10, Cypress Bay 7

South Dade 19, Coral Reef Senior 0

South Fork 28, Jensen Beach 7

South Sumter 34, Leesburg 25

South Walton 40, Liberty County 0

Southwest Florida Christian 35, Bradenton Christian 17

Southwest Miami 70, Miami Coral Park 0

Space Coast 48, Tavares 6

Spanish River 26, Cardinal Newman 12

Spoto 16, Lennard 14

Springstead 42, Brooksville Central 21

Spruce Creek 32, Seabreeze 7

St. Cloud 41, Cypress Creek 0

St. Joseph Academy 48, Munroe Day 0

St. Petersburg Northeast 34, Dunedin 13

Suncoast 28, Forest Hill 17

Tampa Bay Tech 25, Jefferson 20

Tate 42, Biloxi, Miss. 22

Taylor 48, Halifax Academy 6

Taylor County 38, Dixie County 26

Terry Parker 38, Stanton College Prep 0

Triumph Christian 14, Mount Dora Bible 7

Union County 33, Hamilton County 8

University (Orange City) 42, Deltona 17

University Christian 37, Providence 14

University School-NSU 39, Nova 3

Venice 46, Camden County, Ga. 17

Vernon 52, FAMU 6

Vero Beach 42, Santaluces 0

Victory Christian 28, Pasco 19

Viera 35, Rockledge 0

Warner Christian 35, Merritt Island Christian 7

Wesley Chapel 13, Land O’Lakes 3

West Gadsden 43, Jefferson County 26

West Nassau County 37, Baldwin 35

West Orange 36, Foundation Academy 3

Western 46, Goleman 7

Wharton 39, King 0

Williston 26, P.K. Yonge 0

Windermere Prep 55, Boca Raton Christian 7

Winter Haven 35, Auburndale 0

Winter Springs 34, Orlando Freedom 27, 2OT

Wiregrass Ranch 43, Zephyrhills 8

Yulee 42, Ridgeview 25

Zephyrhills Christian 14, Out-of-Door Academy 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boca Ciega vs. Lakewood, ppd. to Oct 3.

Cypress Lake vs. North Port, ppd. to Aug 27.

Dunbar vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Aug 27.

Estero vs. Mariner, ppd. to Aug 27.

Fort Lauderdale vs. Charlotte, ccd.

Fort Myers Canterbury vs. Evangelical Christian, ppd.

Fort Pierce Central vs. Fort Pierce Westwood, ccd.

Island Coast vs. South Fort Myers, ppd. to Aug 27.

Lake Placid vs. St. John Neumann, ppd.

North Fort Myers vs. Riverdale, susp.

Northside Christian vs. First Baptist, ppd. to Aug 27.

Ocala Trinity Catholic vs. Admiral Farragut, ppd.

Palmetto Ridge vs. Lehigh, ppd.

Port Charlotte vs. Lemon Bay, ppd. to Aug 27.

Sebring vs. DeSoto County, ccd.

Shorecrest Prep vs. Marco Island, ccd.

St. Petersburg Canterbury vs. Keswick Christian, ppd. to Aug 29.

St. Petersburg vs. Gibbs, ccd.

