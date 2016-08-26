Palmetto uses new recipe to upset Fort Myers in opener

Strong running from Elijah Davis and efficient passing from Jason Spicer Jr. lifted Palmetto to a 20-14 win against Fort Myers.
dwilson@bradenton.com

Sports

Tips for starting a sport for your child

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that kids get moving for at least one hour each day to stay fit and there’s no better way to get children moving than by getting them involved in sports. A pediatrician talks about why it’s a good idea to get kids involved in sports programs.

Sports Videos