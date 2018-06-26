Dead body found at home of former Gators star Janoris Jenkins, report says

Police are investigating a dead body found at the New Jersey home of former Florida Gator standout and current New York Giants star Janoris Jenkins, according to TMZ Sports.
TMZ reports Jenkins was in Florida when the body was discovered in the basement of the home located in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.
"The deceased is not the owner of the residence," acting Bergen County prosecutor Dennis Calo told USA Today. "But the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified."
The Giants issued a statement to NJ.com that they are aware of the situation.
"Police were called to the home at 10:22 a.m.," NJ.com reported.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Jenkins had family staying at the home.
