This NHL team re-signed a forward. Here's what he's getting.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Tuesday it has re-signed forward J.T. Miller to a five-year contract worth $5.25 million per season.
Miller, 25, played with the New York Rangers and Lightning last season. He scored 23 goals and had 58 points last season.
The Bolts acquired Miller from the Rangers at last season's NHL trade deadline. Miller scored 10 goals in 19 games with Tampa Bay, and he had two goals in 19 Stanley Cup playoff games with the Lightning.
