The Buccaneers announced their training camp schedule. Here's how fans can watch.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their 2018 training camp schedule, which has six practices open to the general public and an additional nine open for season pass members, private groups, military members and other select guests.
The six practices open to the general public at One Buccaneer Place starts Sunday, July 29 at 8:45 a.m.
Practice is scheduled to conclude at 10:50 a.m.
The rest open to the public are:
- Sat. Aug. 4, 8:45-10:50 a.m.
- Tues. Aug. 7, 8:45-10:50 a.m.
- Sat. Aug. 11, 8:45-10:50 a.m.
- Tues. Aug. 14, 9:45-11:45 a.m.
- Wed. Aug. 22, 8:45-10:50 a.m.
Fans will need a digital ticket, which can be obtained on Buccaneers.com, to attend the practices. The 15 total practices open, between the six for the general public and nine additional for season pass members, is the most since 2009.
This year marks the first time fans will be allowed to watch from the perimeter of the practice fields to gain a better vantage point. The second half of the open practices to the public will be indoors. Chairs are only admitted for outdoor practices.
The nine additional viewing opportunities for pass members, military or private groups are as follows:
- Sat. July 28, 8:45-10:50 a.m. (military)
- Tues. July 31, 8:45-10:50 a.m. (private group)
- Wed. Aug. 1, 8:45-10:50 a.m. (private group)
- Thurs. Aug. 2, 8:45-10:50 a.m. (season pass members)*
- Fri. Aug. 3, 8:45-10:50 a.m. (Hall of Fame club members)
- Mon. Aug. 6, 8:45-10:50 a.m. (Luxury Suites members)
- Mon. Aug. 13, 8:45-10:50 a.m. (private group)
- Mon. Aug. 20, 9:30-11:30 a.m. (private group)
- Tues. Aug. 21, 8:45-10:50 a.m. (private group)
*Mock game
Parking for training camp is free, and is located in the lots adjacent to One Buccaneer Place. Parking lots are open one hour before practices begin, with gates opening 15 minutes prior to practices starting. Season pass members are given early access to each open practice with reserved parking and seating as well as complimentary water.
