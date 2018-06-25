Father pulls son from burning car after race crash
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia Speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
Douglas football coach Willis “Peanut” May explains how the team is honoring the 17 victims who died in the Valentine’s Day shooting including assistant coach Aaron Feis. Douglas lost to North Miami Beach 24-12 in Thursday’s spring game.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explains the process of how coaches project players weights. Smart explained it is not an exact science and used former NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb to illustrate that.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.
Kansas City Royals starter Eric Skoglund pitched into the eighth inning, but a wild play at the plate in the sixth between Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria and Salvador Perez gave the Rays a 2-1 win on May 14, 2018.