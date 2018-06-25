He's the first NFL player with an eSports sponsorship.

JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't just an NFL wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He's also an avid gamer.
On Monday, Smith-Schuster was announced as the first NFL player to earn a gaming sponsorship.
HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., announced via a press release that Smith-Schuster is a brand ambassador for the gaming company.
This means Smith-Schuster will wear HyperX headsets during his live stream gaming sessions, participate in HyperX marketing campaigns and appear at HyperX fan events.
"When I’m not training, studying, or at practice, I’m in my element playing video games; my HyperX headset offers the sound quality and comfort I need to stay focused and win," said Smith-Schuster in the press release. "I wanted to work with HyperX because they have the best headsets, and I love how the brand is always looking for unique ways to work together with me. I’m so excited about this partnership."
Smith-Schuster's place in the gaming world was in full view in March. That's when he, rappers Drake and Travis Scott and professional gamer Travis "Ninja" Blevins shattered the Twitch viewership record when they streamed their Fortnite session.
Twitch is a live streaming video platform mostly used by gamers.
Details of Smith-Schuster's deal with HyperX were not disclosed.
