Injured Lawrie to miss Open return to Carnoustie

FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2015 file photo, Scotland's Paul Lawrie stands on the 18th hole after finishing the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at the Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland. Former champion Lawrie will miss next month’s British Open at Carnoustie because of injury. “It is with regret that I announce my withdrawal from all Tour events for the remainder of the season,” Lawrie said on Monday, June 25, 2018. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo