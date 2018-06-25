Carlson signing is first domino to fall in NHL free agency

File- This May 17, 2018, file photo shows Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) skating with the puck during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Washington. A person with knowledge of the move says the Capitals have re-signed Carlson to a $64 million, eight-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday, June 24, 2018, because the deal hadn’t yet been announced. Nick Wass, File AP Photo