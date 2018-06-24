England's Harry Kane celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Sports

Kane hat trick in 6-1 rout of Panama puts England in last 16

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer

June 24, 2018 10:09 AM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia

Harry Kane scored a hat trick to help England to its most one-sided World Cup victory, a 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday that secured a place in the last 16 with a game to spare.

John Stones headed in two goals and Jesse Lingard curled in another. England's previous high for goals in a World Cup match was set in its 4-2 victory over Germany in 1966 final.

Two of Kane's goals came from the penalty spot and the third via his heel. He leads the tournament with five goals, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

England goes into the Group G finale against Belgium level on points and with the same goal difference after conceding a late goal against Panama, which was eliminated after two matches in its World Cup debut.

