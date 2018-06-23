Senators draft pair of University of North Dakota defensemen

The Ottawa Senators are stocking up on players headed to the University of North Dakota.
The Senators drafted incoming Fighting Hawks defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker in the first round Friday night. The Canmore, Alberta native was the 26th overall selection.
The Senators on Saturday took another incoming UND freshman when they drafted defenseman Jonny Tychonick (tie-KAW'-nick) in the second round. Tychonick, from Calgary, Alberta, was the 48th overall pick.
Bernard-Docker is the 20th UND player to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft.
Two more incoming UND rookies were selected later in the draft. The San Jose Sharks selected Jasper Weatherby, of Lummi Island, Washington, in the fourth round and the Philadelphia Flyers nabbed forward Gavin Hain, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in the sixth round.
