Lopez shoots 63 to lead LPGA's NW Arkansas Championship

FILe - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, Gaby Lopez of Mexico tees off on the 13th hole during a practice round for the women's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lopez shot a career-low 63 and holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the NW Arkansas Championship. Lopez, a former three-time All-American at the nearby University of Arkansas, matched her career-best by finishing 8 under, doing so after missing the cut in her last two tournaments. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo