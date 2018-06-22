Rockets get USC's Melton, Purdue's Edwards on draft night

The Houston Rockets took Southern California's De'Anthony Melton with the 46th pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night following a season where he was ruled ineligible because of an extra benefits scandal.
Houston also added Purdue forward Vincent Edwards in a trade with Utah after the Jazz selected the senior with the 52nd pick.
"We feel like both these guys are not too far from potentially contributing for us," general manager Daryl Morey said.
Melton, a 6-foot-3 guard, had to sit out last season after an investigation by the FBI alleged that a friend of Melton's family accepted $5,000 to influence Melton to sign with a certain agent and financial adviser when he reached the NBA.
His eligibility first came into question when USC's Tony Bland was one of four assistant coaches around the country accused of taking bribes to influence players to sign with certain agents, advisers and apparel brands. Bland was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to four charges concerning bribery and wire fraud.
After leading his high school to consecutive state titles, Melton averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a freshman in the 2016-17 season. Scouts see him as a solid defender who needs to develop offensively.
Melton and Edwards will join a team led by James Harden and Chris Paul that won a franchise-record 65 regular-season games but was eliminated by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.
The 6-foot-8 Edwards was named second-team All-Big Ten after averaging 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game last season. He shot 39.8 percent from 3-point range and was an 83.3 percent free throw shooter last season.
Edwards joined Michigan State's Denzel Valentine and Tulane's Jerald Honeycutt as the only three players in the last 25 years to finish their college careers with at least 1,600 points, 750 rebounds, 400 assists and 170 3-pointers.
