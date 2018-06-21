Clippers select Miles Bridges with 12th pick, trade him

The Clippers drafted forward Miles Bridges of Michigan State with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.
He won't suit up for the team, however. The Clippers sent Bridges and two future second-round picks to the Hornets for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whom Charlotte picked at No. 11.
The Clippers had back-to-back picks and selected small forward Jerome Robinson of Boston College with the 13th pick.
"It's something you can't put into words," Robinson said during the telecast of the draft. "It's a crazy, unreal feeling. I'm very excited."
