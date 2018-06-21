Michigan State's Miles Bridges, right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked 12th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018.
Sports

Clippers select Miles Bridges with 12th pick, trade him

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ Associated Press

June 21, 2018 09:11 PM

LOS ANGELES

The Clippers drafted forward Miles Bridges of Michigan State with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

He won't suit up for the team, however. The Clippers sent Bridges and two future second-round picks to the Hornets for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whom Charlotte picked at No. 11.

The Clippers had back-to-back picks and selected small forward Jerome Robinson of Boston College with the 13th pick.

"It's something you can't put into words," Robinson said during the telecast of the draft. "It's a crazy, unreal feeling. I'm very excited."

