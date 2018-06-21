The Latest: Porter's wait ends, Nuggets take him at No. 14

FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James watches during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, in Cleveland. James has until June 29 to exercise his $35.6 million contract option for next season or decline it and become an unrestricted free agent, officially making him the planet’s best and most coveted player. The 33-year-old is not expected to reveal his intentions until after the draft. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo