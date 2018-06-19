Former National League umpire Dutch Rennert dies at 88

FILE - In this July 5, 1978, file photo, home plate umpire Dutch Rennert calls Los Angeles Dodgers' Reggie Smith safe under Atlanta Braves catcher Dale Murphy (3) during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles. Rennert, a National League umpire from 1973 to 1992 who was known for his animated, booming strike calls, has died. He was 88. St. John's Family Funeral Home and Crematory in St. Augustine, Florida, confirmed Monday night, June 18, 2018, that Rennert died on Sunday. A cause of death wasn't given. Mclendon, File AP Photo