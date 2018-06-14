Watch how these WWE wrestlers find out why lions are the King of the Jungle

Last month, the San Antonio Zoo posted a video to its Facebook page showcasing three WWE wrestlers playing tug of war with a 2 1/2 year old lion cub.
Billed as weighing over 300 pounds, WWE SmackDown star Killian Dain and NXT stars Ricochet and Fabian Aichner tested their strength during a visit to the zoo.
Holding a rope, the three couldn't move the cub, who was separated by glass and holding the rope with its mouth, at all.
Regarded as the King of the Jungle, lions are an apex predator and proved it even at the age of 2 1/2 against three wrestlers.
