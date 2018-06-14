This former NL MVP and an Olympic medalist make Florida State's 2018 Hall of Fame

Florida State announced its 2018 Hall of Fame class on Thursday.
The nine-member class gets inducted Friday, Sept. 7. The ceremony is the day before the Seminoles play Samford in football.
Several sports are represented in the Noles' 2018 Hall of Fame class, including a former National League Most Valuable Player, a two-time Olympic track medalist from Coral Springs and a former all-time defensive line great.
From the press release:
"Buster Posey won every award he was eligible for in college baseball during his junior season at FSU, and has become one of Major League Baseball’s brightest stars as a catcher with the San Francisco Giants. Sprinter Walter Dix won a pair of bronze medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Odell Haggins was an All-American at nose guard for the Seminoles and has been a member of the coaching staff for the last 22 years.
2002 NCAA outdoor triple jump champion Teresa Bundy is a member of the 2018 HOF class as is long-time assistant football coach Jim Gladden, former NBA player Al Thornton, three-time softball All-American Veronica Wootson, 2007 soccer college Player of the Year Mami Yamaguchi and Moore-Stone Award winner Bob Perrone.
The 2018 class will be inducted at the annual ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Florida State’s University Center Club the night before the Seminole’s second home football game against Samford. A limited number of tickets to the event are available to the public for $75 via email at fsuhalloffame@gmail.com or by calling the FSU Varsity Club at 850-644-1123."
