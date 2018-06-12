USF's Sun Dome is no more. It now goes by this name.

The USF Sun Dome has a new name.
Effective July 1, the Sun Dome, built in 1980, will be known as the Yuengling Center, USF announced during a news conference held Tuesday.
D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the nation's oldest operating brewing company with headquarters in Pennsylvania, reached a naming rights agreement to become the new name of the Sun Dome for the next 10 years.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Upon assuming management of the Sun Dome and the multimedia rights for USF Athletics, we identified the joint priority of selling the naming rights to the arena," Tampa Bay Sports & Entertainment chief executive officer Steve Griggs said in a press release. "And we pledged to the University that we would identify a reputable company with solid leadership and a strong local presence, one that USF would be proud to call a sponsor."
Unlike some NCAA college campuses, fans — of age — can drink at the USF games.
"Yuengling has been brewing beer in Tampa for nearly 20 years," Yuengling vice president Jen Yuengling said in the release. "We are very excited to extend our presence in the Tampa community to include the partnership with USF and the Yuengling Center."
According to the release, Yuengling receives east- and west-side field level signs and LED ribbon board branding in Raymond James Stadium for USF home football games, extensive assets for all men's and women's basketball games played in the arena along with signage at USF baseball and softball games.
In May 2017, the Jeff Vinik-controlled Tampa Bay Sports & Entertainment reached a five-year agreement with USF to manage the Sun Dome, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The Times reported Vinik's group "receives 35 percent of USF's annual naming rights licensing net profit," per the contract terms signed in 2017.
Vinik is the owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments