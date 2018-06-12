She was a key to Florida State's softball national title. Now she's playing here.

After making the biggest catch in Florida State's softball season, then helping the Seminoles complete a Women's College World Series championship series sweep and gaining the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award, Jessie Warren's softball career wasn't over.
She was taken as the seventh overall pick in the 2018 National Pro Fastpitch Draft, and she signed a two-year contract with the USSSA Pride, based in Viera, Florida, the team announced Tuesday.
A third baseman, Warren was a four-year FSU starter and was an All-American twice. She hit 21 home runs with a .404 batting average in her senior season.
There are five teams in the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) league. One team is in Australia, another in China and three based in the United States. The U.S. teams are based in Chicago, Cleveland and Florida.
The above catch even garnered a reaction from NBA legend Kobe Bryant on social media as the play made ESPN SportsCenter's top 10 plays list for that day.
