Former NFL, UM star Kellen Winslow Jr.'s publicist disputes burglary allegations.

After allegedly breaking into a home near a San Diego mobile home park late last week, former Tampa Bay Bucs and University of Miami star Kellen Winslow Jr.'s representative disputed the allegations.
EAG Sport Management's Denise White said Winslow was house-hunting for his mother-in-law, according to NBC News.
"An overreactive neighbor called police after she saw Kellen walking around a mobile home," White told NBC News.
According to multiple reports, Winslow was arrested on burglary allegations and was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.
Winslow, who made $40 million in his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, Bucs, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets, is a San Diego native and starred for the Miami Hurricanes.
He last played in the NFL in 2013 for the Jets. He missed four games in 2013 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy and later was arrested for synthetic marijuana possession.
Winslow faces six years in prison in convicted. His attorney, Harvey A. Steinberg, issued a statement that Winslow "emphatically denies committing any burglary."
White said Winslow's "wife attends church with the elderly couple that live in the mobile home where Winslow was spotted," according to the San Diego Union Tribune.
According to local television station 10News, a resident of the mobile home park confronted Winslow, who was shirtless, after the resident said Winslow left their neighbor's home.
The resident asked Winslow if they could help him with anything, according to 10News.
"He said, 'Nope, just looking for my dog,'" the resident told 10News. "I go, 'What dog?' And he said, 'Well, it's a red dog, Clifford.' And I went, 'There's no dog here.' I said, I'm not comfortable with this, you need to leave. And he just stood there and he went, 'All right then.'"
