AL.com's Stephenson wins top Alabama sports writing award

Creg Stephenson of AL.com received the Alabama Sports Writers Association's highest writing award at the association's 47th annual convention Sunday. The award was Stephenson's first overall Herby Kirby Award and the second straight for AL.com.
The Herby Kirby Award is given in memory of longtime Birmingham Post-Herald sports writer Herby Kirby, who died in the press box after covering Notre Dame's 24-23 national football championship win over Alabama in the 1973 Sugar Bowl.
Stephenson won the Herby Kirby and best football story without a deadline for his writing on Alabama's 1992 national championship team.
Here are the other winners and runners-up for 2017:
Best Sports Story, Writing On A Deadline, Professional Or College Event
Runner Up: Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News, Alabama Football National Signing Day
Winner: Tom Green, AL.com, Auburn University Football Player Kam Martin's heart and mind were in his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas, where his family dealt with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey
Best Sports Story, Writing On A Deadline, Prep Or Other Amateur
Runner Up: Josh Bean, AL.com, One of the most moving things I've ever seen. Watch Vestavia senior with Down Syndrome score a touchdown
Winner: Joey Chandler, The Tuscaloosa News, Hale County Basketball. Instead of wearing their school colors for the state semifinal Class 4A tournament, they wore purple. A color used to raise awareness for domestic violence.
Best Column, Four Columns Anytime Of The Year
Runner Up: Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa News
Winner: Christopher Walsh, SEC Country
Best Football Feature Without A Deadline
Runner Up: Tom Green, AL.com, Auburn Safety Stephen Roberts is stationed at the organ as the music flows through his fingers
Winner: Creg Stephenson, AL.com, Alabama's 1992 National Championship Team
Best Basketball Feature Without A Deadline
Runner Up: David Elwell, Decatur Daily, Lawrence County High Principal Thomas Jones faced a dilemma, no open teaching slots to hire a new boys basketball coach
Winner: Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser, BTW Magnet girls basketball player Santia Rogers inspired by younger sister's battle with a brain tumor
Best Baseball Feature Without A Deadline
Runner Up: Josh Bean, AL.com, Trying to win a game nobody can win: Bama baseball signee Noah Fondren shares anorexia battle
Winner: Ben Thomas, AL.com, Power of Positivity: Robertsdale junior Keaton Krebs battling leukemia with strength, faith
Best Softball Feature Without A Deadline
Runner Up: Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser, Brantley star softball player Alex Wilcox's high school career ends after setback in treatment for ovarian cancer
Winner: James Crepea, AL.com, Auburn Softball Players tried to save pedestrian hit by SUV
Best Track and Field or Cross Country Feature Without A Deadline
Runner Up: Ben Thomas, AL.com, Davidson senior Clairy Kengeye thriving in America after fleeing war torn home in Africa
Winner: Christopher Walsh, SEC Country, Alabama's impossible athlete Quanesha Burks set to cap illustrious NCAA career at outdoor championships
Best Golf Story Without A Deadline
Runner Up: Gregg DeWalt, Times Daily, Three college players who grew up playing golf courses in Franklin County, are now competing on a big time stage at Kissimmee, Florida
Winner: David Elwell, Decatur Daily, Surveying the grounds at Burningtree Country Club early in the morning
Best Swimming and Diving Feature Without A Deadline
Runner Up: Christopher Walsh, SEC Country, Alabama swimmers Connor Oslin and Anton McKee demonstrate what sports are really about
Winner: Brandon Marcello, Auburn Undercover, Hollywood's top Stuntmen Mike Smith was a swimmer and diver for Auburn in the 1980s
Best Wrestling and Boxing Feature Without A Deadline
Runner Up: Solomon Crenshaw, Jr., Vestavia Hills Magazine, Taking the reins. Steve Gaydosh led Vestavia Hills High School to 14 state champions in wrestling. Now his successor is continuing the Rebel's tradition on the mat.
Winner: Aaron Suttles, The Tuscaloosa News, Deontay Wilder Legacy
Best Outdoors Feature Without A Deadline
Runner Up: Daniel Boyette, AL.com/Huntsville Times, The girl born twice, blossoms into a teenager water skiing champ
Winner: Robert DeWitt, The Tuscaloosa News, Hunting with a hawk. It's a lifestyle, not a hobby
Best General Sports Feature Without A Deadline
Runner Up: Christopher Walsh, SEC Country, From balance beam to Marine Officer, the career of Alabama's most inspiring athlete is coming to an end
Winner: David Elwell, Decatur Daily, 85-year-old Tennis player, Don Stephens is back on the court ten weeks after having hip surgery
Best Enterprise Story
Runner Up: Christopher Walsh, SEC Country, Decade of Dominance: Nick Saban's impact at Alabama
Winner: Aaron Suttles, Ben Jones and Tommy Deas, The Tuscaloosa News, Evolution of a Process (Alabama Football)
Best Investigative Story
Runner Up: James Crepea, AL.com, Auburn's Title IX investigation found Landon Rice responsible for sexual assault
Winner: Tommy Deas, Joey Chandler, Molly Walsh, Drew Taylor and Drew Hill, The Tuscaloosa News, Should your kid play football?
Breaking News Story
Runner Up: Ben Jones, The Tuscaloosa News, Alabama baseball coach breaks NCAA rules
Winner: Brandon Marcello, Auburn Undercover, Gus Malzahn agrees to seven-year contract with Auburn after rumors of floating with Arkansas
Best Column or a Feature, Non Daily
Runner Up: Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald, Sand Rock's Clausen commits to his country, accepted by US Naval Academy
Winner: Mark Clark, The Citizen of East Alabama, The making of men
Best Game Story, Non Daily
Runner Up: Arthur L. Mack, Call News, St. Paul's boys, girls second in state track
Winner: Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald, Heartbreaking ending: Spring Garden falls to R.A. Hubbard, finishes 1A stat runner up
Best Headlines
Winner: The Tuscaloosa News Staff
—Peaches and Creamed
—Exit Lane
—Hale, yeah
—Run, score, repeat
Best Sports Layout (Four Sections from anytime in the Year)
Winner: The Tuscaloosa News
—A foot in the door
—Fight Day
—Seeing stars
—Bama Busts?
Best Supplement or Special Edition
Runner Up: Times Daily, History in Division II
Winner: The Tuscaloosa News, Should your kid play football?
