Texas Tech's Michael Davis, left, tags out Duke's Joey Loperfido (36) who slides into second base during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP Brad Tollefson
Holt, Texas Tech beat Duke 6-4 in Game 1 of Super Regional

The Associated Press

June 09, 2018 07:00 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas

Gabe Holt went 3 for 5 and drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to help Texas Tech beat Duke 6-4 on Saturday in Game 1 of the best-of-three Lubbock NCAA super regional.

Holt's single to right field scored Cody Farhat and, four pitches later, Brian Klein's RBI double gave Texas Tech (43-17) a 6-4 lead going into the ninth.

Duke (44-17) took a 3-0 lead when Zack Kone hit a two-RBI double in the top of the fifth. Holt singled and Klein walked before Grant Little hit a two-out, two-RBI double in the bottom of the inning and Holt's bases-loaded fielder's choice scored Cameron Warren to make it 3-all in the sixth.

Kone hit a two-out RBI single to make it 4-3 in the top of the seventh, but Rheams tied with a solo homer in the bottom half.

Kone finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Duke.

Game 2 is set for Sunday.

