Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the ninth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Mark Humphrey AP Photo

Andrew Putnam, Dustin Johnson turn St. Jude into 2-man race

By TERESA M. WALKER AP Sports Writer

June 09, 2018 07:19 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Andrew Putnam matched the best round of his short PGA Tour career with a 6-under 64 and tied Dustin Johnson atop the St. Jude Classic on Saturday.

In position to reclaim the No. 1 ranking with a victory, Johnson had a 65 to match Putnam at 15-under 195.

A two-time winner on the Web.com Tour, Putnam birdied No. 18.

Putnam was bogey-free playing a group ahead. Now he will play in the last group on the final day for the first time on the PGA Tour with Johnson.

Stewart Cink, who had a hole-in-one on No. 8, matched his low round of the year with a 64 to get to 10 under.

