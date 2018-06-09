Crew members make their way back to the garage as rain falls before the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Brooklyn, Mich.
Xfinity race at Michigan delayed by rain

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

June 09, 2018 03:27 PM

BROOKLYN, Mich.

The start of Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race is being delayed by rain at Michigan International Speedway.

Qualifying earlier in the day was canceled because of the weather. Kyle Busch is set to start the race at the front based on owner points.

Busch won his first Xfinity race of the season last weekend at Pocono.

Points leader Elliott Sadler is set to start third.

Busch won the pole at last year's Xfinity race at Michigan, but Denny Hamlin won the race in a tight finish over William Byron.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org .

