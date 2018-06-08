BJ Armstrong: Everything new is old, everything LeBron is MJ

FILE - In this May 7, 1992, file photo, Chicago Bulls' B.J. Armstrong reacts after hitting a basket late in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls defeat the New York Knicks 86-76 at Chicago Stadium in Chicago. "Greatness is empowered in a system where you pass the ball, not pound it," Armstrong says. "Everyone has to be committed to this system. The best player on the team has to realize that he needs the team in order to win." John Swart, File AP Photo