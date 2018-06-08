This former NFL star made $40 million in his career. He was arrested for burglary.

Former Tampa Bay Bucs and University of Miami star Kellen Winslow Jr. reportedly was arrested on burglary charges in California.
According to multiple reports, Winslow was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home near a San Diego mobile home park on Thursday afternoon.
He was released after posting bail, NBC San Diego reported.
According to TMZ, bail was set at $50,000, and Winslow faces six years in prison if convicted.
Winslow, a San Diego native, played 10 NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Bucs, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
Winslow's best season came in 2007 when he earned Pro Bowl honors with the Browns after catching 82 passes for 1,106 yards.
His last NFL season was 2013 with the Jets. That season saw Winslow miss four games due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, and he later was arrested for synthetic marijuana possession.
TMZ reported Winslow made approximately $40 million during his NFL career.
