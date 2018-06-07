Who is the Orlando Magic picking sixth overall? It might have just seen him play.

The Orlando Magic has the sixth pick in this year's NBA Draft, which is two weeks away.
On Thursday, the Magic spent time evaluating a first-round draft prospect.
Trae Young, who starred at the University of Oklahoma, conducted a workout for the Magic in Orlando.
"It’s not very stressful," Young told the Orlando Sentinel. "When you put in the work and you put in the time and the effort and you prepare for this moment, it’s not very stressful because you’re just out here and you’re between these lines and you’re just having fun. So my mind-set is I’m just out here having fun and doing what I do."
Young averaged 27.4 points per game as a freshman.
