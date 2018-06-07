Kevin Durant's 3-pointer didn't just sink LeBron James. It got everyone free food.

If you were rooting for an NBA Finals upset, or you're a Cavaliers or LeBron James fan, Wednesday's Game 3 result took the wind out of your sails.
But there was a silver lining for those fans after Golden State took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.
That was free food.
Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos as a result of their "steal a road game, steal a taco," promotion.
In its third year, the promotion issues one free taco, while supplies last, during a window of time provided a road team wins any of the first three NBA Finals games.
Kevin Durant's 3-pointer to extend a Warriors three-point lead to six in the final minute not only secured an eventual 110-102 victory for Golden State, but also free food.
To get your free taco, head to a participating Taco Bell store next Wednesday, June 13, from 2-6 p.m.
In the beginning of Game 3, it was looking like the J.R. Smith debacle to close out regulation of Game 1 was the best chance for a road victory in the first three games.
Cleveland held an early 10-point lead in Game 3, partly thanks to LeBron James' thunderous alley-oop to himself.
However, Golden State clawed its way back.
And now, Taco Bell fans can get their free tacos next week.
Comments