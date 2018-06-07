Hunter-Reay eager to build on big weekend

FILE - In this June 3, 2018, file photo, Ryan Hunter-Reay sits on a marble lion in the James Scott Memorial fountain after winning the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader in Detroit. His losing streak finally over, Hunter-Reay has bigger goals than simply winning a race. The 37-year-old Hunter-Reay had been running well this year, but his victory Sunday in Detroit was his first IndyCar win since 2015. It capped an impressive weekend that also included a second-place finish Saturday. He has six top-five finishes in eight races on the season, so perhaps it was only a matter of time before he ended the drought. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo