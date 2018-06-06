On call: Cavs turning to seldom-used Hood against Warriors

File-This April 6, 2018, file photo shows Cleveland Cavaliers' Rodney Hood reacting during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, in Philadelphia. Hood’s most notable moment in these playoffs happened while sitting on the bench. He’s getting up and getting in. Looking for an offensive weapon to negate Golden State’s size and ability to switch on defense, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is expected to play Hood in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in hopes of cutting into the Warriors’ series lead. Chris Szagola, File AP Photo