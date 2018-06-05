In the the country's top high school QB competition, an FSU and Auburn commit excelled

Twenty-four coveted high school football quarterbacks competed in the Elite 11 Finals last weekend.
Half gained an invite to The Opening Finals in Dallas from June 30 to July 3.
Among the 12 signal-callers impressing in California during the weekend were Florida State commit Sam Howell and Auburn commit Bo Nix.
Howell, who is from Monroe (North Carolina) Sun Valley High, is the fourth-best pro-style quarterback in the 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Nix, from Pinson (Alabama) Valley High, is the No. 1-rated dual-threat quarterback in the 247 Sports' composite rankings.
