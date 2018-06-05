3 Democrats hope to advance in New Mexico governor's race

In this April 5, 2018 photo, candidates for New Mexico governor participate in a policy forum in Albuquerque, N.M., attended by state Sen. Joseph Cervantes, left, of Las Cruces, and U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham of Albuquerque. New Mexico's next governor will inherit simmering discontent over teacher pay and evaluations, urgent calls to expand early childhood schooling and a lawsuit that may put the judiciary in charge of pivotal education funding decisions. Morgan Lee AP Photo