PGA Tour-sanctioned event coming to Manatee County in 2019. Here's when and where it will be played.

Professional golf's hiatus from Manatee County was short-lived.
And this time, the area is getting its first taste of the Web.com Tour.
The inaugural Suncoast Classic takes place Feb. 14-17, 2019, at Lakewood National Golf Club, officials announced in a press conference at the Powel-Crosley Estate on Monday.
The tournament is guaranteed a five-year stay.
The area has a long history of hosting professional tour events.
The Champions Tour ran an event under various title sponsors at Sarasota's TPC Prestancia for many years in the 1990s.
The LPGA Tour held a tournament at Sarasota's Bent Tree Country Club during the 1980s, an event that saw Hall of Fame member Nancy Lopez win.
Most recently, Manatee County's Palm-Aire Country Club and Sara Bay Country Club held tour events.
Palm-Aire held a Legends Tour event one year, while Sara Bay held the LPGA Symetra Tour's Guardian Retirement Championship for several years.
The Symetra Tour, however, pulled out of the area after the 2017 event.
This is a developing story. Check back on Bradenton.com for more details.
Comments