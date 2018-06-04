In this file photo, UCF men's NCAA college basketball coach Johnny Dawkins speaks at his introductory press conference Thursday, March 24, 2016 in Orlando, Fla.
Former UCF basketball player has the chance to join his famous father's NBA team

By Jason Dill

June 04, 2018 01:01 PM

University of Central Florida basketball player A.J. Davis, the son of former NBA All-Star Antonio Davis, might get the chance to play for the same team his father did.

According to The Athletic's Michael Scotto, Davis is getting a tryout with three NBA teams in the upcoming weeks.

They are the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Davis' father, Antonio, is a Pacers legend. Indiana took him in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft.

A.J. Davis wrapped his college career with UCF last season with 7.6 rebounds per game. A 6-9 redshirt senior forward who transferred to UCF from Tennessee, he averaged 12.2 points per game last season.

