If FSU wins the WCWS, this player won't be her family's first national title winner.

What a weekend for Florida State's softball team.
It has left the Seminoles on the brink of claiming the program's first Women's College World Series title. To get there, the Seminoles needed to beat top seed Oregon, then defeat UCLA — the team that handed FSU it's lone WCWS loss — twice.
Now FSU is aiming for the Atlantic Coast Conference's first softball national title when the Seminoles open the best-of-3 series with Washington on Monday.
And should the Noles beat the Huskies, then that means a national title for Deja Bush, whose father is Devin Bush Sr.
Bush Sr., an assistant football coach at the University of Michigan, won a national title with FSU in 1993 before claiming a Super Bowl ring with the Rams.
"Simply amazing to have won a national championship, but out of this world unbelievable eye watering to watch your kid get a run at a national championship," Bush wrote on Twitter. "Let's go Noles. National champion sure has a nice ring to it."
Comments