Southern Mississippi pitching coach Christian Ostrander visits the mound during the team's NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Arkansas on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Fayetteville, N.C. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP Ben Goff

Back-to-back HRs sends Dallas Baptist past Southern Miss 9-4

The Associated Press

June 03, 2018 07:35 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Garrett Wolforth and Tim Millard hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to break open the game, and Dallas Baptist went on to beat Southern Mississippi 9-4 in an elimination game in the NCAA Tournament Fayetteville Regional on Sunday.

The win sent Dallas Baptist (42-20) to the regional final against Arkansas. The Patriots would have to beat the Razorbacks on Sunday night and again Monday to move to a super regional.

Dallas Baptist led 4-2 with two outs in the fifth when Jameson Hannah doubled and Trent Driver hit Jimmy Glowenke with a pitch. Wolforth followed with a three-run homer to right, and three pitches later Millard homered to left to make it 8-4.

Luke Eldred (7-3) pitched eight innings for the Patriots, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

Walker Powell (7-3) took the loss for the Golden Eagles (44-18).

