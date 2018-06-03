LOOK BACK: Serena vs. Sharapova, an enduring rivalry

In this Saturday July 3, 2004 file image Russia's Maria Sharapova, left, holds the winner's trophy with Serena Williams holding the runners up trophy after the presentation of the Women's Singles final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon. The fourth-round French Open match between Sunday June 3, 2018, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will be their 22nd head-to-head meeting. Williams has won 19 of 21 so far, including 18 in a row. Both of Sharapova's victories came 14 years ago, including in the 2004 Wimbledon final. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus) ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY **