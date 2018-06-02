Paige Parker throws shutout as Oklahoma stays alive in WCWS

Oklahoma pitcher Paige Parker threw a two-hitter, and the Sooners defeated Arizona State 2-0 in an elimination game Saturday at the Women's College World Series.
Parker took her first career World Series loss on Thursday against Washington after eight straight wins. Against Arizona State, the senior threw just 78 pitches and struck out seven.
Oklahoma will play Florida in an elimination game later in the day. The Sooners have won three of the past five national titles while Florida has won the other two. Oklahoma is trying to join UCLA as the only programs to win three straight national titles.
Jocelyn Alo's solo homer in the third, her nation-leading 29th of the season, gave Oklahoma a 1-0 lead. Lea Wodach's RBI single in the sixth put the Sooners up 2-0.
Arizona State pitcher Giselle "G'' Juarez lost, despite giving up just one run and four hits in four innings.
