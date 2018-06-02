Cup Final is bittersweet validation for fired Hershey coach

In a photo provided by the American Hockey League, then-Hershey Bears assistant coach Troy Mann celebrates the team’s Calder Cup championship on June 14, 2010, in Hershey, Pa. Mann beamed with pride when more than a half-dozen players he coached with the Bears contributed to the victory that got the Capitals into the Eastern Conference final. Many of those players are still playing key roles for Washington in the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights--more than a month after Mann was fired from his job as Hershey’s head coach. AHL via AP JustSports Photography