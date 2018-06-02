National No. 3 seed Oregon State downs Northwestern St. 9-3

Nick Madrigal went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and national No. 3 seed Oregon State defeated Northwestern State 9-3 on Friday night at the NCAA Corvallis Regional.
The Beavers (45-10-1) advanced to face LSU on Saturday in the double-elimination regional.
"I thought we did the things we needed to do," Oregon State coach Pat Casey said. "It's always tough to win a first game."
Oregon State started Bryce Fehmel (10-1) rather than Pac-12 pitcher of the year Luke Heimlich. Casey did not announce beforehand who he was going with.
Fehmel started strong with five strikeouts in the first three innings, matching his season-high. He went 7 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts for the win.
"Being able to pitch with that kind of defense behind me definitely helps me fill up the strike zone knowing they're behind me and going to make every play," Fehmel said.
Madrigal hit a two-out bases-loaded single in the third to give the Beavers a 2-0 lead and Kyle Nobach hit a two-run home run to center to extend the lead in the fourth.
Lenni Kunert hit a solo shot to left center for the Demons in the fifth.
After Jack Anderson's RBI single padded Oregon State's lead in the sixth, Cadyn Grenier was hit by a pitch to score a run and Madrigal added a two-run double to put the Beavers up 8-1.
Kunert hit an RBI double in the seventh while Sam Taylor homered in the eighth to cut the margin to 8-3. Zak Taylor homered for the Beavers in the bottom half.
Left-hander Ridge Heisler (7-3) allowed eight runs, six earned, on six hits over 5/2/3 innings for Northwestern State (37-23), which returned to the postseason for the first time since 2005.
"I thought Ridge pitched his tail off against a lineup that's got more professional hitters than we've faced all year long," Northwestern State coach Bobby Barbier said.
There were a record 3,908 fans on hand at Goss Stadium.
