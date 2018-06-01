Southern Mississippi's Cole Donaldson smiles after hitting a three-run homer in the sixth inning against Dallas Baptist during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 1, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Southern Miss blanks DBU 9-0

The Associated Press

June 01, 2018 11:18 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Cole Donaldson knocked in five runs and second-seeded Southern Miss pounded Dallas Baptist 9-0 on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament.

Nick Sandlin (10-0) pitched seven scoreless innings while striking out 10 for the Golden Eagles (44-16), who will face host Arkansas on Saturday in the winner's bracket.

Donaldson hit an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run homer — just his second of the season — in the sixth for Southern Miss. He was 3 for 3. Luke Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games.

Trevor Coon (8-2) took the loss for DBU (40-20), which will need to beat Oral Roberts on Saturday to avoid elimination.

