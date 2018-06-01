Mark this nearly 300-pound monster from the deep as the catch of a lifetime

The 2018 trail of deep water offshore fishing tournaments kicked off with a bang during the Crosthwait Memorial. Multiple teams brought in huge Warsaw grouper, but none was bigger than team Seaveeche’s 293-pound monster from the deep.
That huge bottom dweller came from nearly 800 feet deep in the Gulf of Mexico, and it might not even be the biggest fish on the spot.
“It ate the first bait we dropped, about a 20-pound tuna,” angler Jay Travis said. “It’s a wreck we’ve only fished one other time but have been back to in the past couple of years just to look at it.”
Prepared for a massive grouper, the team's Shimano Tiagra 80-wide was loaded with 250-pound Power Pro and 300-pound leader. A 4-pound weight was used to get the massive bait down.
“The fish took a couple swings and misses then ate it. We knew it was a big fish right away when it took me right into the wreck,” Travis said.
A standstill ensued for nearly 15 minutes as the team worked angles attempting to get the fish out. Travis finally felt a bit of a headshake from the beast and did everything he could to get it away from its home below.
“I started cranking until my arm nearly fell off. The first 200 to 300 feet, the fish kept taking a lot of drag. We were trying to take him away from the wreck with the boat. Eventually we got him up, but even then a fish like that can take drag just by their weight. Finally about 100 feet from the top they fill with air and float to the surface,” he said.
Even more impressive is Travis fought the massive grouper with a pair broken ribs. On the way to their spot some 150 miles from the Bradenton Yacht Club, Travis fell off balance into the side of the boat.
“They’ve been sore since,” he said. “I finally decided to go to the doctor when they weren’t getting any better and learned they were cracked.”
The fish was then slid onto the back of team captain Danny Pool’s custom 39-foot Compmillennia Lightspeed Catamaran. It was placed tail first into the huge fish box where it would remain until the weigh in.
At the dock it would take nearly every member of the weigh-in crew to get the fish out of the boat and onto the dock. After wowing the crowd on the scale, The Fish and Wildlife Research Institute took samples of the grouper to learn more about it since Warsaw’s are rarely able to be studied.
“What is currently known is that they can live to around 40 years and grow over 400 pounds,” said Dr. Susan Lowerre-Barbieri of FWC/FWRI. “They are protogynous hermaphrodites, starting life as females and becoming male later in life. Big, old males are becoming rare and no one understands what triggers the change from female to male or if it can adapt to a decrease in older fish in the population.
“FWRI is studying Warsaw grouper life history, specifically: size and age at maturity, spawning seasonality, spawning frequency, and size and age at transition. We are extremely grateful to the organizers of the Crosthwait Fishing Tournament who allowed Lew Bullock from FWRI to sample four Warsaw groupers, 3 females in spawning condition and one 293-pound male.”
Barbieri continued, “If anglers target large Warsaw throughout the year and would be willing to donate samples, we’d love to get them.”
